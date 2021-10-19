menu
Τρίτη, 19 Οκτωβρίου, 2021
Τοπικά

Μεγάλη αστυνομική επιχείρηση για όπλα στον νομό Χανίων

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
Μεγάλη αστυνομική επιχείρηση για υπόθεση με όπλα είναι σε εξέλιξη στην Περιφερειακή Ενότητα Χανίων.

Μετά από έρευνες σε διάφορες περιοχές έχουν συλληφθεί, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, τρία άτομα. Ερευνες έγιναν και σε κατάστημα οπλισμού.

