What my heart sees, when you say “Hania”

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“Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.” Some say that this phrase was first read in Margaret Wolfe, others point to Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost”, some trace it back to Plato. In this case, the pictures capture some of this city’s beauty, as Jorn Ophee sees it.

When people comment on my looks and age,

I always ask them: “What year do we have now?”

This year, they always say “26.”

“Ok”, I say. “Then I am 26.”

They look astounded and say:

“But you look 50 to 55.”

I then say: “But you have to add 50, because I was born in January 1950, so this year I am 76.”

OK, I am a bit unusual, so I admit I have had three careers plus a secret one almost behind me, but I am still active in some fields just to keep my brain in shape.

M

y photographic career started when I was about 20, and I feel like an ancient mariner who learned how to sail tall ships. Now, 56 years later, I am all the way into digital photography. AI is not artistic, so I do not use it to produce art-only as a tool to sharpen or enhance a detail, like retouching pictures in the film and silver era.

My art is like seeing situations, scenery, and details that go unobserved by other people. My art is not just pressing a button and having your work done in a fraction of a second. My art is putting my soul into my pictures, and it can take days before my soul is satisfied with my efforts. Photographic art is seeing, and creating art is the pleasure of having the tools, knowledge, and culture to share it with others. I only do art photography now, and I enjoy doing exhibits everywhere. I live in Crete, Greece. I have traveled the world and speak several languages. Welcome to my world. Let us share it together.

jophee@gmail.com

Loading supplies at sunset in Onoufrios

Just behind the Onoufrios fishing harbor, there are some big ships often in need of new supplies. Around midsummer night, when the sun was setting at its most northwestern point, I was lucky to see a man carrying supplies onboard just as the sun appeared larger than ever. As the sun dimmed, the quality of the light made the safety net around the gangway visible and well defined. I caught him with one foot in the air as he carried the supplies, making the picture dynamic. Even the ship’s name is visible despite the low-light conditions.

Watchful cat, downtown Hania

Heading east past the cathedral in downtown Hania, there are a few derelict but cozy houses often occupied by wild cats when no people are around. This young, dusty, feral cat is keeping an eye on passersby, as there are no animal protection societies. The cat population is being reduced due to a deadly virus that often spreads. Fortunately, there are also domesticated cats cared for by friendly people, and they wear collars, so you can distinguish them from the feral ones.

Zoomed Marguerite in spring, Onoufrios

During walks on Kallergi St. in Onoufrios, Akrotiri, Hania, I found a small oasis rich in insect and plant life, which attracted my attention. Crete has a unique plant life of approximately 1,600 to 2,000 wildflowers, many of which are endangered. Fortunately, I found this before it was demolished. Nobody gave me any explanation—it just happened with bulldozers and fire. I am so happy to have preserved this for us to enjoy, even if only in memory.

Sunset through trees in Onoufrios Fishing Harbor

Around midsummer, when the sun is too bright, better-quality pictures can be obtained by positioning yourself behind trees to dim the brightness. Onoufrios Fishing Harbor is surrounded by trees, which provide ideal conditions for good sunsets. The only thing to be aware of is mosquitoes, which abound in humid conditions near water.

El Dorado east of Marathi

From the balcony of my penthouse in Korakies, I captured this “El Dorado” over Souda Bay one very early morning, pointing my camera east toward Rethymno. It can only be photographed successfully about three days a year, when the sun is in exactly the right position to cast its rays onto the mountainside. It is very unique. Please enjoy God’s work. Be happy for our planet.

Natural “Fabergé Egg”

On the 5 km walking path between the beaches of Onoufrios and Kalathas, I noticed a closed plant protecting itself from the stinging summer sun in Akrotiri. I remembered photographing it in my oasis on Kallergi St. during spring, and then I realized it resembled a natural “Fabergé Egg,” like the jeweled creations from the House of Fabergé in St. Petersburg, delivered to the Tsarina each year from 1885 to 1916 and now worth over $30 million each. It unfolded to reveal its remarkable beauty. The cobweb on the plant reminded me of traces left behind in grand old estates.

Anniversary of the Battle of Crete. Red Arrows, Onoufrios

On 23 May 2021, the anniversary of the Battle of Crete was commemorated with an airshow over Maleme in Crete by the Red Arrows from the RAF. They returned to land in Hania and gave a small demonstration over Onoufrios, where the majestic Araucaria heterophylla outside my eastern balcony formed the foreground and the almost full moon the background during daytime. A great impression.

Giannis Taverna’s geese in Onoufrios

The geese at Giannis Taverna also rule the waves in the cozy fishing harbor of Onoufrios. Daddy Goose can no longer fly, but like a true Greek, he leads the pack. Mother Goose follows behind, keeping control and checking his every move. They love each other and reign over life in the harbor. If they are not fed on time, they make a lot of noise and may even enter the kitchen to express their dissatisfaction—or nibble at the ornamental orchids at the entrance.

Ant & bee meeting on a thistle in Onoufrios

In my oasis on Kallergi St., two unlikely species met on a swollen thistle one spring day. It may happen only once in their short lifetimes. It reminded me of a human parallel—like when a large lady meets a small, fast-talking entrepreneur in a honky-tonk made to look inviting and expensive. It’s dynamite.