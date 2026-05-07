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Useful Telephone Numbers

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
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Emergency Services 

Immediate Action (dialed by Greek number)  112, 100, or (+30) 28210 28746, 

(+30) 28210 25791

Police (+30) 28210 25700

Tourist Police (+30) 28210 28750 / 25931

Health Services

Emergency Medical Service (Ambulance) (dialed by Greek number) 166

Hania General Hospital (+30) 28210 22000–9

Souda Naval Hospital (+30) 28210 82538 / 82414

Gavrilakis Clinic (+30) 28210 70800

Kapakis Clinic (+30) 28210 52688

Tsepetis Clinic (+30) 28210 27633

Vamos Health Center (+30) 28250 22580

Kantanos Health Center (+30) 28230 22550

Kissamos Health Center (+30) 28220 22222

Fire Department (dialed by Greek number) 199

Airport (+30) 28210 63171 / 63264

Tourist Information Office 

(Greek National Tourism Organization), 40 Kriari Street (+30) 28210 92943 / 92624

Municipality of Hania Tourist Information Office, 

29 Kydonias Street             (+30) 28210 36155 / 36204–6

Weather Forecast (dialed by Greek number) (+30) 1448

Holy Metropolis (Orthodox Diocese) (+30) 28210 43802

Catholic Church (+30) 28210 93443

Evangelical Church (+30) 28210 22365

Synagogue (+30) 28210 86286

Consular Authorities

United Kingdom (+30) 2810 224012

Denmark (+30) 2810 243714

Finland (+30) 2810 284270

Norway (+30) 2810 225991

Sweden (+30) 28210 60605

ELTA (Hellenic Post) 10 Peridou Street (+30) 28210 28444 / 5

Mountain Rescue Team (+30) 28210 44647 / 44359

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Δημοσιογραφικό τμήμα

Μπουνιαλή 11-19, Χανιά
Tηλ: 28210 51003
Fax: 28210 51007
info@haniotika-nea.gr

Τμήμα διαχείρισης

Καραϊσκάκη 49, Χανιά
Tηλ: 28210 70563
Fax: 28210 91900
ads@haniotika-nea.gr

Τα Χανιώτικα Νέα συμμετέχουν στην Πρωτοβουλία Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) των Δημοσιογράφων Χωρίς Σύνορα, έχοντας συμπληρώσει και δημοσιεύσει την Αναφορά Διαφάνειας. Η Πρωτοβουλία JTI είναι ένα διεθνές πρότυπο και έχει ως στόχο την αποκατάσταση της εμπιστοσύνης του κοινού στα ΜΜΕ μέσω της ανάδειξης και προώθησης της αξιόπιστης δημοσιογραφίας.

Συμμετέχοντας στην πρωτοβουλία αυτή, αναλαμβάνουμε την ευθύνη να συμβάλλουμε στην καταπολέμηση της παραπληροφόρησης και να προάγουμε την αξιοπιστία και την ηθική στη δημοσιογραφία. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο, στηρίζουμε τις βασικές αρχές της ελευθερίας του τύπου και της δημοκρατίας, προσφέροντας στους πολίτες έναν αξιόπιστο πυλώνα πληροφόρησης.

Ταυτότητα

Χανιώτικα νέα Α.Ε.
Έδρα: Καραϊσκάκη 49, Χανιά
ΑΦΜ: 094381209, ΔΟΥ: ΧΑΝΙΩΝ
Ιδιοκτησία:
Χανιώτικα νέα Α.Ε.
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Γιάννης Γαρεδάκης
Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος - Διαχειριστής
Εκδότης - Διευθυντής:
Παρασκευάς Περάκης
Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης:
Γιάννα Μαρουλοσηφάκη
Δικαιούχος Domain name:
Χανιώτικα νέα Α.Ε.

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