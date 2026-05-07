Useful Telephone Numbers

Emergency Services

Immediate Action (dialed by Greek number) 112, 100, or (+30) 28210 28746,

(+30) 28210 25791

Police (+30) 28210 25700

Tourist Police (+30) 28210 28750 / 25931

Health Services

Emergency Medical Service (Ambulance) (dialed by Greek number) 166

Hania General Hospital (+30) 28210 22000–9

Souda Naval Hospital (+30) 28210 82538 / 82414

Gavrilakis Clinic (+30) 28210 70800

Kapakis Clinic (+30) 28210 52688

Tsepetis Clinic (+30) 28210 27633

Vamos Health Center (+30) 28250 22580

Kantanos Health Center (+30) 28230 22550

Kissamos Health Center (+30) 28220 22222

Fire Department (dialed by Greek number) 199

Airport (+30) 28210 63171 / 63264

Tourist Information Office

(Greek National Tourism Organization), 40 Kriari Street (+30) 28210 92943 / 92624

Municipality of Hania Tourist Information Office,

29 Kydonias Street (+30) 28210 36155 / 36204–6

Weather Forecast (dialed by Greek number) (+30) 1448

Holy Metropolis (Orthodox Diocese) (+30) 28210 43802

Catholic Church (+30) 28210 93443

Evangelical Church (+30) 28210 22365

Synagogue (+30) 28210 86286

Consular Authorities

United Kingdom (+30) 2810 224012

Denmark (+30) 2810 243714

Finland (+30) 2810 284270

Norway (+30) 2810 225991

Sweden (+30) 28210 60605

ELTA (Hellenic Post) 10 Peridou Street (+30) 28210 28444 / 5

Mountain Rescue Team (+30) 28210 44647 / 44359