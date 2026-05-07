Useful Telephone Numbers

Emergency Services
Immediate Action (dialed by Greek number) 112, 100, or (+30) 28210 28746,
(+30) 28210 25791
Police (+30) 28210 25700
Tourist Police (+30) 28210 28750 / 25931
Health Services
Emergency Medical Service (Ambulance) (dialed by Greek number) 166
Hania General Hospital (+30) 28210 22000–9
Souda Naval Hospital (+30) 28210 82538 / 82414
Gavrilakis Clinic (+30) 28210 70800
Kapakis Clinic (+30) 28210 52688
Tsepetis Clinic (+30) 28210 27633
Vamos Health Center (+30) 28250 22580
Kantanos Health Center (+30) 28230 22550
Kissamos Health Center (+30) 28220 22222
Fire Department (dialed by Greek number) 199
Airport (+30) 28210 63171 / 63264
Tourist Information Office
(Greek National Tourism Organization), 40 Kriari Street (+30) 28210 92943 / 92624
Municipality of Hania Tourist Information Office,
29 Kydonias Street (+30) 28210 36155 / 36204–6
Weather Forecast (dialed by Greek number) (+30) 1448
Holy Metropolis (Orthodox Diocese) (+30) 28210 43802
Catholic Church (+30) 28210 93443
Evangelical Church (+30) 28210 22365
Synagogue (+30) 28210 86286
Consular Authorities
United Kingdom (+30) 2810 224012
Denmark (+30) 2810 243714
Finland (+30) 2810 284270
Norway (+30) 2810 225991
Sweden (+30) 28210 60605
ELTA (Hellenic Post) 10 Peridou Street (+30) 28210 28444 / 5
Mountain Rescue Team (+30) 28210 44647 / 44359