Παρασκευή, 12 Μαΐου, 2023
Συνεχίζονται οι ψεκασμοί για τα κουνούπια

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
Δείτε το πρόγραμμα κίνησης συνεργείων καταπολέμησης κουνουπιών έως τις 19-05-2023 όπως ανακοινώθηκε από την Αντιπεριφέρεια Χανίων.

Ακολουθήστε τα Χανιώτικα Νέα στο Google News στο Facebook και στο Twitter.

