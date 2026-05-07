Poll 2026 Hania: How locals perceive foreign residents

Hania’s population is changing rapidly. Is the perception of newcomers by locals keeping pace? An even bigger queastion is “Are the New Residents (NRs) truly part of the community, or are they simply living alongside it?”

Many locals feel there is still a noticable distance, with NRs often experiencing life in parallel to th everyday Cretan way of living.

Αmong native Chaniots, there are now thousands of people from around the world who have chosen to become residents.

Hania is changing not only in numbers, but in how locals perceive daily life. More foreigners are choosing the city either permanently or for long stays.

For a place to progress, “new blood” must strengthen the existing population. But to understand this, we need a clear picture. The key question: have locals realized the scale of change?

Important: These answers reflect perceptions, not official statistics.

A survey based on everyday experience

110 residents participated over 22 days. The aim: to capture impressions of locals about the presence of foreigners.

This is not statistically precise.

It is a snapshot of perception (April 2026).

“How many foreigners are there?”

Locals have a vague picture. Most (55%) estimate 1,500–3,000. Overall perception: Between 2,000 and 5,000 foreigners

Where do they come from?

Mostly: UK, Germany, Israel, Russia

Also: Ukraine, USA, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Australia

Some believe certain groups form closed communities.

Age and lifestyle

52% believe most are over 65 → strong perception of retirees

22% → ages 35–45 → younger professionals & families

Where do they live?

Mainly outside dense urban areas:

Apokoronas, Akrotiri, Vamos, Platanias, villages

Integration or distance?

•25%: partial integration

•27%: rarely encounter them

•Many mention “parallel realities”

General perception: limited deep connection with locals

Why does this distance exist?

Key reasons:

•Language barriers

•Seasonal residence

•Cultural differences

•Limited participation in local life

•Lack of infrastructure (e.g. services in foreign languages)

•Local society perceived as “closed”

What does it take to belong?

Integration depends on:

•Language

•Relationships

•Participation

•Consistency of presence

•Personal willingness

Belonging is not automatic, it is earned.

A perception,

not a statistic

The conclusion reflects perceptions, not exact numbers.

Hania is no longer just a tourist destination, it is a place where different worlds coexist.

The key question remains:

Will this coexistence become a true community, or remain parallel realities?

[Explanation]

Why are there no official numbers?

Reasons:

1. Data collection limitations

(ELSTAT census every 10 years)

2. Definition of “resident”

3. Fragmented systems

There are three categories:

•Permanent residents

•Seasonal residents (6–9 months)

•Digital nomads

No unified registry exists.

Estimations

(based on combined data):

Permanent foreigners:

~10,000–15,000

Semi-permanent:

~15,000–25,000

Peak (summer):

~25,000–40,000+

Practical implication:

In a municipality of ~111,000:

•Winter: 10–15% foreigners

•Peak: up to 30%+

Official data: ~6–9%

Reality likely 2–3× higher

Overall estimate:

Western Europe → 7,000–12,000

Eastern Europe → 4,000–8,000

Others → 4,000–6,000

• Total: ~15,000–26,000 annually

• Up to ~40,000 in peak periods

The questions

we asked:

•How many foreigners do you think have chosen Hania as their place of residence?

•Which countries do they come from?

•What age are they?

•In which areas do they live?

•Do you think they have integrated into local society, or do they live in a parallel reality?

The answers

we received

How many… have chosen Hania as their place of residence?

• 200–300 → 10%

• 500–1000 → 15%

• 1000–1500 → 10%

• 1500–3000 → 55%

• 3000–5000 → 5%

• 5000+ → 5%

What age are they?

18–25 → 3%

25–35 → 9%

35–45 → 22%

45–65 → 14%

65+ → 52%

Where do they live?

(In order of frequency)

• Apokoronas

• Villages in general

• Akrotiri

• Vamos

• Platanias

• Theriso

• City center

(Souda is not mentioned, as it is considered a “special case” due to the base)

Main reasons for difficulty in integration:

•They don’t speak Greek

•“They don’t speak English well”

•“They are here only for the beautiful nature”

•“They stay only a few months per year”

•“They don’t share the same culture and habits as us”

•They don’t contribute much to the city

(they have income from abroad)

•They try, but society here is somewhat closed

•There are no proper infrastructures from the city

•“There is no proper organization from the State”

Additional points:

•“They see us as natives / in a condescending way”

•“We don’t engage”

•“They come only for real estate investment / Golden Visa”

Ways to be considered

part of society:

•Learn the language (at least the basics)

•Enroll your children in Greek school

•Participate in sports or cultural activities

•Get a Greek phone number

•Don’t dress like a tourist

•Be seen regularly in local places

•Start a business

•Marry a local

Key question:

How many new residents actually live in Hania?

It is difficult to distinguish those who live here (even for a few months per year) from short-term tourists.

“Over 10,000 foreigners. Mostly Germans, Dutch, Italians, Ukrainians, Russians. Friendly but typical relations with locals.”

— Dimitris, 21

“2,000–2,500. Mostly retirees, very few digital nomads.”

— Vangelis, 25

“Many Ukrainians bought houses but come only for holidays.”

— Gianna, 26

“Between 2,000 and 3,000. Retirees generally live in a parallel reality. Younger people with families are integrated but not assimilated.”

— Eleana, 47

“Over 1,000–1,500. Mostly from England, Israel, Germany. Around 65 y.o.”

— Manolis, 49

“Many Americans due to the base. Over 15,000. They live in their own ‘colonies’.”

— Eleftheria, 39

“I estimate about 2,000 permanent and semi-permanent residents, those who leave

for a few months a year. Some foreigners have their own community but make serious efforts to integrate. Mostly from Scandinavian countries, Germany, and the USA because

of the base. Ages 30–50.”

— Giorgos, 50

“Over 2,000. Germans, Swedes, Finns, Americans. I don’t know anyone who is an active citizen.”

— Thodoris, 23

“Between 1,000

and 2,000. Mostly retirees living in

a parallel reality.”

— Manos, 27

“In Apokoronas there are about 700 British.”

— Vasilis, 52

“More than 2,000 permanently. Around 30 years old. I don’t think they are active citizens.”

— Eleni, 19

“About 2,000 from Israel, England, Northern Europe. They live here 6–8 months and then rent via AirBnB.”

— Giannis, 31

“About 2,000. Mostly retirees in Apokoronas.”

— Alex, 39

“Before COVID-19, expats were many more.”

Crete has hundreds of Golden Visa

investors, with 65%

concentrated in Hania (14% Americans).

Off the record:

•“No one knows if they came out of interest or to escape something…”

•“Some may would be almost poor in their

country, but live here as ‘rich’”

•“Mostly retirees from strong pension systems seeking a better life”

•“They bring renewal to the city”

•“Many are just travelers or digital nomads”

•“There are no infrastructures to help them

integrate”

•“All are welcome as long as they don’t see

Hania only as an investment opportunity”