Pharmacies operate on a rotating duty system to provide service at night, on Sundays,

and on public holidays. They are identified by a green cross on the door.

Even when closed, each pharmacy displays on its entrance or front a list of the current on-duty pharmacies (efimeries) all over the city. So, in case of an emergency, just go to the nearest pharmacy and look for the details of those working overnight near you.

“Εφηµερίες Φαρµακείων”, is the key word for google or AI search.

The Municipality’s website:

https://www.Hania.gr/ta-Hania-mou/efhmfarmak/pharmacies.html