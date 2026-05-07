Locals you should know: Giannis Markantonakis, Vet

By Anastasia Liapaki

Every city has its landmarks, but the real map is drawn by its people. Not the ones in guidebooks, but the ones who help you find your footing, who turn uncertainty into comfort, and distance into connection. “Locals You Should Know” is about those individuals-the ones who make a new place feel like somewhere you can stay.

If you are a pet owner, the first local person you need to know when you come to Chania is someone you can rely on in crucial moments. A person who will take care of your family – because nothing is more important than that. I moved to Hania with my husband and our pet almost 4 years ago. So, in our case, by “family,” we mean our pet. I share my life between Hania and Limassol, but this is the place we call “home”. So that’s where support is needed most.

Chania is a very pet-friendly city, with most pets living indoors (especially in the center) and welcome in many places. At the same time, it is a city with a high tolerance for stray and “working” animals. Fortunately, there are many experienced and caring veterinarians in the area who put in the extra effort to provide care for animals in need – whether they have owners or not.

But there is one vet who stands out: Giannis Markantonakis, a man whose life’s work is saving animals. These are not just rumors or praise – we’ve heard real testimonials. A cat was saved at the last minute after a wrong diagnosis and faulty treatment elsewhere. A dog fully recovered after another vet had suggested euthanasia instead of treatment. Inside his clinic, a portrait gifted by grateful pet parents commemorates another life he helped save.

My husband and I had the chance to get to know him and his team very well when we spent a month and a half at his clinic, “Animalia,” for the treatment of our 14-year-old poodle. He never lost his smile; he offered only hope, perspective and constant effort for Nolli’s test results to improve. Giannis mobilized an entire network of colleagues in Crete and Athens, kept continuous communication with us even during holidays, and even brought his own giant – a beautiful German Shepherd – to the clinic for a blood transfusion.

We felt like the most privileged people, as if we had a doctor just for us. But this was not an exception for him. From the countless hours we spent with him, we realized that everyone who walked through the doors of his clinic received the same wonderful care – whether long-time clients, newcomers to the island, domesticated pets, strays or even farm animals. Giannis managed to handle many cases at once, treating each one as if it were his only concern.

Giannis is not only an exceptional vet, always willing to go above and beyond in his medical practice. He is also an extraordinary human being. He remembers every pet and their medical history. He cares for numerous dogs and cats at his home, and has adopted two former stray cats who now live at his clinic. Actually, his whole family is involved in caring for animals, and his wife – who also works at the clinic – shares his deep passion for them. He has even taken in sick animals at their own house over the weekend to monitor them closely and ensure they receive the best possible care.

This is not an ad. It’s an insider’s tip. A pet expert’s perspective. And a pet parent’s heartfelt thank you.