Σάββατο, 13 Μαΐου, 2023
Πολιτισμός

Η ζωγραφική υμνεί τη μάνα

Νικολέτα Βρέκα
Μάνα, μητέρα, μαμά. Αγαπημένη κι ιερή μορφή, έχει αποτελέσει πηγή έμπνευσης για όλες τις μορφές τέχνης, γνωρίζοντας την αποθέωση του μητρικού της ρόλου στον κινηματογράφο, τη λογοτεχνία, την ποίηση, τη ζωγραφική, τη μουσική, την ίδια τη ζωή.
Mε αφορμή την γιορτή της μητέρας που γιορτάζεται αύριο Κυριακή 14 Μαΐου, αναζητήσαμε και σας παρουσιάζουμε 8 πίνακες ζωγραφικής που υμνούν τη μητρότητα.

Το παιδί και τα παιχνίδια (Gabrielle and Jean), του Auguste Renoir, 1896.
Η νεκρή μητέρα (η μητέρα του καλλιτέχνη πέθανε στα 5 του), 1899, Edvard Much.
Η μητέρα του Whistler, 1871, James McNeill Whistler.

 

Η κυρία Μονέ και ο γιος της, του Pierre Auguste Renoir.

 

Μητρικός θαυμασμός, του William-Adolphe Bouguereau.
Η μητέρα και το παιδί, του Gustav Klimt. Ο αυθεντικός πίνακας δημιουργήθηκε το 1905, τρία χρόνια μετά τον θάνατο του μικρού γιου του καλλιτέχνη, Otto.
Η Auguste διαβάζει στην κόρη της, της Mary Cassatt, 1910.
Η Ψυχομάνα, ελαιογραφία σε μουσαμά του Νικόλαου Γύζη που φιλοτεχνήθηκε μεταξύ 1882 και 1883. Το έργο ανήκει στη συλλογή Ιδρύματος Ε. Κουτλίδη στην Αθήνα.
