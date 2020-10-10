menu
Σάββατο, 10 Οκτωβρίου, 2020
Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα

Όποιοι αγαπούν τους ανθρώπους, αγαπούν και τα ζώα. Απόδειξη η χθεσινή φωτογραφία με
τη χανιώτικη οικογένεια που απολαμβάνει το μπάνιο της μαζί με τα δύο αγαπημένα της άλογα.

#haniamoments
Ηλίας Ι. Κάκανος

Σχετικά άρθρα

Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
“Το φθινόπωρο είναι μια δεύτερη άνοιξη, όπου κάθε φύλλο είναι ένα λουλούδι” Αλμπέρ Καμύ Φθινοπωρινές εικόνες από την ενδοχώρα των Χανίων... #haniamoments Παύλος Μπουζάκης
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
“Τα τρία θεμέλια της ευτυχίας σ’ αυτήν τη ζωή είναι: κάτι να κάνεις, κάτι να αγαπάς, κάτι να ελπίζεις. Joseph Addison” Χωρίς το φως της ελπίδας,...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
Σωστικές τούτες οι εικόνες στην καρδιά του Φθινοπώρου. Καταλαγιάζουν την αγωνία της πανδημίας και αναμοχλεύουν τις καλοκαιρινές αναμνήσεις. Ανατολικά του κόλπου της Σούδας… ΕΙΡ. ΚΑΛ. #haniamoments
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
Οπου η θέληση είναι μεγάλη, οι δυσκολίες γίνονται μικρές... Μια βόλτα στον Κουρνά. Ανδριάνα Αθουσάκη
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
Η φύση “ζωγραφίζει” τους ωραιότερους πίνακες (Χρυσοσκαλίτισσα) Σοφία Δουλαβέρη #haniamoments
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Φώτο της ημέρας

Η φωτογραφία της ημέρας

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
Το μεγαλείο της φύσης αποτυπώνεται στο φωτογραφικό φακό. Παύλος Μπουζάκης #haniamoments
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

