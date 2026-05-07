How this place works: part 1

Renting a house

Hania is a unique city, but it operates within both the written and unwritten rules of Greece. Greece itself is

a country of contrasts: fully European in structure, yet shaped by a mindset with deep eastern roots. As a result, law often clashes with tradition, and common sense sometimes gives way to emotion, while at other times it prevails.

For newcomers, this reality can feel confusing. But once these subtle balances are understood, things begin to make sense. Everyday life becomes simpler and often safer.

The basics of renting a house

Today, many people begin their search through social media groups (such as WhatsApp communities), which often lead to local real estate agencies. Even when dealing directly with an owner, however, newcomers are frequently unsure how the process works. For this reason, it is important to understand what the law allows and requires.

A couple of months ago a local real estate office was exposed for deceiving clients -mainly expats and digital nomads- by demanding excessive advance payments. Most victims were foreigners, partly because the office advertised in international groups, and partly due to a tactic that went unnoticed: selective avoidance.

When Greeks showed interest, the agents would often disengage claiming the property was already rented or avoiding viewings altogether. Those familiar with Greek law moved on, assuming poor service. Those unfamiliar remained vulnerable.

With foreign clients, the approach was different. Pressure tactics were used: “the property is in high demand,” or “the owner is suspicious of foreigners, so you must secure it quickly.” In many cases, tenants were convinced to pay six months to a full year of rent upfront. After payment, delays followed -excuses about repairs, absent owners, or previous tenants.

The consequences were severe. While the legal outcome remains uncertain, the broader issue is clear: this was not an isolated case. Other agencies and service providers also target newcomers, particularly foreign workers.

The issue of “cash culture”

Financial deception is often tied to a misunderstood aspect of Greek reality: undeclared cash transactions. Some agents, owners, and tradespeople present cash payments as a form of resistance to taxation, offering slightly lower prices in return.

While this practice exists globally, it is more visible in smaller, tightly connected communities. At first glance, both sides seem to benefit. In reality, the risks are significant. Without official records, tenants have little legal protection if something goes wrong. As seen in recent cases, ignorance of the law offers no legal defense in Greece.

Moreover, the environment is changing. Under pressure from the European Union, Greece is rapidly modernizing its financial systems. Electronic transactions are increasingly required, and citizens must justify their income. If a sufficient percentage of annual spending is not conducted electronically, penalties apply. Over time, cash transactions will become not only uncommon, but impractical.

Hania may feel remote, but it is economically important. Illegal practices – whether excessive charges or cash-only deals- are still subject to enforcement. The key lesson is simple: understanding both the formal and informal rules protects you.

The legal rental process in Greece

Renting through a real estate agent typically follows these steps:

Property search

The agent presents the property and provides details on rent, shared expenses, lease duration, and deposit.

Agreement with the owner

You agree on rent, deposit (usually one or two months), lease duration (commonly three years for primary residence), and move-in date.

Agent’s fee

Usually one month’s rent plus VAT. A receipt or invoice is required.

Lease agreement

A written contract is signed, including all key details: parties involved, rent, deposit, duration, and usage terms.

Declaration in TAXISnet

The owner registers the lease electronically. The tenant must log in and accept it.

Payments

Typically include the first month’s rent, the deposit, and the agent’s fee. Bank transfer is strongly recommended for proof.

Receiving the keys

Once everything is completed, you can move in.

Important checks

• Ensure the lease is declared in TAXISnet

• Obtain a receipt for the agent’s fee

• Verify the property has an energy certificate

• Check for unpaid shared expenses or utility bills

Common traps

• No receipt for commission

This is illegal and reportable.

• Advance payments without documentation

Any deposit must be clearly documented, including refund terms.

• Undeclared leases

These leave tenants without full legal protection.

What agents cannot demand

Commission if no lease is completed

Higher fees than initially agreed

Payment simply for showing a property

Concealing the owner’s identity

Before signing anything, you should know exactly who owns the property and who is entering the agreement.

Ask the expert:

What are the expected prices for a house in Hania?

“The issue of rental housing in Hania is a complex problem for which, unfortunately, there is no standard method of calculation, such as the objective (tax) value of a property. The lack of availability, mainly due to the fact that many apartments, both small and large, are offered for short-term rentals, as well as the fact that from the beginning of the financial crisis in 2009–2010 until just one or two years ago very few new buildings were constructed, has led to a significant increase in rental prices.

The main factors that determine rental prices are:

• Location: Areas such as the city center, Dikastiria, Nea Chora, Chalepa, and Lentariana are in high demand. These are areas with good accessibility, supported by public transport, and close to schools, shops, and services.

• Age of the property: The newer the property, the higher the rent, mainly due to modern construction materials (e.g. thermal insulation) and heating systems (e.g. heat pumps).

• Condition and amenities: Even an older apartment, if renovated and equipped with features such as a solar water heater, autonomous heating, air conditioning, and a parking space, will attract significantly more interest from prospective tenants compared to a non-renovated property without such amenities.

The range of rental prices is very broad and depends on the factors mentioned above:

• Up to 40 sq.m.: €400 – €700

• Up to 60 sq.m.: €550 – €900

• 60–80 sq.m.: €650 – €950

• 90 sq.m. and above: from €850 and upwards, with apartments of 120–130 sq.m. reaching €1,200 to €1,500

In closing, I would like to advise prospective tenants to be very careful in their search. In particular, when finding listings on social media, they should not rely solely on photographs. They should make every effort to view the property in person and, if they decide it meets their needs and expectations, proceed to discuss directly with the owner. If they are working with a licensed real estate agent, the agent will facilitate communication with the owner and help complete the process. A necessary requirement for completing a rental agreement in Greece is that the prospective tenant must have a Greek tax identification number (AFM).”

Loukia Kalligianni

President, Association of Real Estate Agents of Hania