Editorial: A city that belongs to those who care

The fact: More and more people from all over the world choose Hania as their new home.

The sense: For the most part, locals and new residents live parallel lives, with little interaction and certainly no formal support that fosters integration.

Our intention: to create an English-language newspaper that helps new residents understand how to enjoy life here, while introducing locals to their new fellow citizens.

This first issue of «HANIA INTERNATIONAL», marks the beginning of a new journey. An English-language companion to Haniotika Nea, created with its support and shaped by its long-standing presence in local journalism, this publication invites readers to experience Hania not just as a place to visit, but as a place to understand.

Founded in 1967 by the journalist Ioannis Garedakis, Haniotika Nea has been documenting everyday life in western Crete for decades, while also preserving the craft of print through the Museum of Typography and contributing to the wider dialogue of regional media through the Institute of Regional Press.

“We created Hania International as a team, voluntary, offering stories, insights, reportages, researches, portraits and general information we believe are useful to every new katoiko (resident, in Greek) of Hania”:

Nina Henein

Hedwig Wiebes

Bridget Richards

Sarah Hucal

Paula H.

Raquel M.

Stella Diomantaraki

Jane Manning

Paul Nagel

Nikos Piperis

Anastasia Liapaki

Cyn E.

Jorn Ophee

Danae Tasiadami

Nikos Kouklakis

Antonis Chambas