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Πέμπτη, 7 Μαΐου, 2026
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Editorial: A city that belongs to those who care

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
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The fact: More and more people from all over the world choose Hania as their new home. 

The sense: For the most part, locals and new residents live parallel lives, with little interaction and certainly no formal support that fosters integration.

Our intention: to create an English-language newspaper that helps new residents understand how to enjoy life here, while introducing locals to their new fellow citizens.

This first issue of «HANIA INTERNATIONAL», marks the beginning of a new journey. An English-language companion to Haniotika Nea, created with its support and shaped by its long-standing presence in local journalism, this publication invites readers to experience Hania not just as a place to visit, but as a place to understand.

Founded in 1967 by the journalist Ioannis Garedakis, Haniotika Nea has been documenting everyday life in western Crete for decades, while also preserving the craft of print through the Museum of Typography and contributing to the wider dialogue of regional media through the Institute of Regional Press.

“We created Hania International as a team, voluntary, offering stories, insights, reportages, researches, portraits and general information we believe are useful to every new katoiko (resident, in Greek) of Hania”:

Nina Henein

Hedwig Wiebes

Bridget Richards

Sarah Hucal

Paula H.

Raquel M.

Stella Diomantaraki

Jane Manning

Paul Nagel

Nikos Piperis

Anastasia Liapaki

Cyn E.

Jorn Ophee

Danae Tasiadami

Nikos Kouklakis

Antonis Chambas

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Δημοσιογραφικό τμήμα

Μπουνιαλή 11-19, Χανιά
Tηλ: 28210 51003
Fax: 28210 51007
info@haniotika-nea.gr

Τμήμα διαχείρισης

Καραϊσκάκη 49, Χανιά
Tηλ: 28210 70563
Fax: 28210 91900
ads@haniotika-nea.gr

Τα Χανιώτικα Νέα συμμετέχουν στην Πρωτοβουλία Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) των Δημοσιογράφων Χωρίς Σύνορα, έχοντας συμπληρώσει και δημοσιεύσει την Αναφορά Διαφάνειας. Η Πρωτοβουλία JTI είναι ένα διεθνές πρότυπο και έχει ως στόχο την αποκατάσταση της εμπιστοσύνης του κοινού στα ΜΜΕ μέσω της ανάδειξης και προώθησης της αξιόπιστης δημοσιογραφίας.

Συμμετέχοντας στην πρωτοβουλία αυτή, αναλαμβάνουμε την ευθύνη να συμβάλλουμε στην καταπολέμηση της παραπληροφόρησης και να προάγουμε την αξιοπιστία και την ηθική στη δημοσιογραφία. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο, στηρίζουμε τις βασικές αρχές της ελευθερίας του τύπου και της δημοκρατίας, προσφέροντας στους πολίτες έναν αξιόπιστο πυλώνα πληροφόρησης.

Ταυτότητα

Χανιώτικα νέα Α.Ε.
Έδρα: Καραϊσκάκη 49, Χανιά
ΑΦΜ: 094381209, ΔΟΥ: ΧΑΝΙΩΝ
Ιδιοκτησία:
Χανιώτικα νέα Α.Ε.
Ιδρυτής - Μέτοχος:
Γιάννης Γαρεδάκης
Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος - Διαχειριστής
Εκδότης - Διευθυντής:
Παρασκευάς Περάκης
Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης:
Γιάννα Μαρουλοσηφάκη
Δικαιούχος Domain name:
Χανιώτικα νέα Α.Ε.

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