menu
Δευτέρα, 15 Φεβρουαρίου, 2021
Shop
Τοπικά

Απαγορευτικό απόπλου από το λιμάνι της Σούδας

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
0

Σε ισχύ είναι απαγορευτικό απόπλου από το λιμάνι της Σούδας λόγω των θυελλωδών ανέμων που πνέουν στα πελάγη.

 

Αφήστε ένα σχόλιο

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Σχετικά άρθρα

Τοπικά

Ποιοι δρόμοι στην Κρήτη είναι κλειστοί λόγω κακοκαιρίας

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Από τη Γενική Περιφερειακή Αστυνομική Διεύθυνση Κρήτης ανακοινώθηκε ότι, λόγω των δυσμενών καιρικών συνθηκών, η κυκλοφορία των οχημάτων στο οδικό δίκτυο της Περιφέρειας Κρήτης,...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Τοπικά

Σοβαρά προβλήματα στην ηλεκτροδότηση σε περιοχές των Χανίων

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Σοβαρά προβληματα στην ηλεκτροδότηση καταγράφονται σε ορεινά χωριά του πλατανια, στην Κίσσαμο, τον Αποκόρωνα και τα Σφακιά από τις απογευματινές ωρες της Δευτέρας. Οι διακοπές...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Τοπικά

184 μεταλλαγμένα κρούσματα κορωνοϊού στην Κρήτη

Συντακτική Ομάδα -
Σύμφωνα  με την επίσημη ανακοίνωση του Eθνικού Δικτύου Γονιδιωματικής Επιτήρησης 184 κρούσματα μεταλλαγμένου στελέχους του κορωνοϊού έχουν εντοπιστεί έως σήμερα στην Κρήτη. Από αυτά, 162 εντοπίζονται...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Τοπικά

Χιονοπτώσεις στα ορεινά των Χανίων – Προσοχή οι οδηγοί

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Ξεκίνησαν από το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας οι χιονοπτώσεις στα ορεινά και τα ημιορεινά των Χανίων. Εκτός από τον Ομαλό και το Θέρισο, που από το...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Τοπικά

Στα Χανιά τα μεγαλύτερη ύψη βροχής

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Στα Χανιά έχουν καταγραφεί τα μεγαλύτερη ύψη βροχής έως αυτή την ώρα σύμφωνα με το meteo.gr. Αναλυτικότερα, 85 χιλ. βροχής έπεσαν στον Αλικιανό, 74 στους...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Τοπικά

Τροχαίο ατύχημα με δύο τραυματίες στο Ακρωτήρι

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Τροχαίο ατύχημα σημειώθηκε το μεσημέρι της Δευτέρας στην περιοχή του Μουζουρά στο Ακρωτήρι Χανίων. Στο τροχαίο εμπλέκονται δύο Ι.Χ. αυτοκίνητα τα οποία κάτω από αδιευκρίνιστες...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Εντός εκτός και επί τα αυτά

Μικρές αγγελίες

aggelies

Μόνιμες στήλες

Βήμα στον αναγνώστη

Στείλτε μας φωτό και video ή κάντε μία καταγγελία

Συμπληρώστε τη φόρμα

Social media

Δημοσιογραφικό τμήμα

Μπουνιαλή 11-19, Χανιά
Tηλ: 28210 51003
Fax: 28210 51007
info@haniotika-nea.gr

Τμήμα διαχείρισης

Καραϊσκάκη 49, Χανιά
Tηλ: 28210 70563
Fax: 28210 91900
ads@haniotika-nea.gr

Copyright © 2014-2020 | “Χανιώτικα Νέα” is a registered trademark. All rights reserved | Πολιτική Προστασίας Προσωπικών Δεδομένων

Design: THE DESIGN BAR | Development: TRP

close

Ειδήσεις

Σχόλια

Συνεργασίες

Διαδρομές

Podcasts

Επιστολές

Χρήσιμα

Web tv

Μόνιμες στήλες

E-shop
Μικρές αγγελίες
Χανιώτικα νέα
Επικοινωνία
type museum