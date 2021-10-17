menu
Κυριακή, 17 Οκτωβρίου, 2021
Τοπικά

Ανοικτός την Δευτέρα ο Εθνικός Δρυμός Σαμαριάς

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ
Από τη Διεύθυνση Δασών Χανίων ανακοινώθηκε ότι αύριο Δευτέρα (18/10)  ο Εθνικός Δρυμός Σαμαριάς θα είναι ανοικτός. Όπως αναφέρει η σχετική ανακοίνωση «Αν οι καιρικές συνθήκες μεταβληθούν ο Δρυμός θα κλείσει άμεσα»

 

 

