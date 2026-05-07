AGENDA A busy month for the busy at heart

May 2-3 South Coast Hiking Adventure: Chora Sfakion – Glika Nera – Marmara – Agia Roumeli
One of the most beautiful and easy hiking routes on Crete’s south coast, following the European coastal path E4. Overnight stay in the open air at Marmara Beach.
Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
Departure: 14:00 from 90 Tzanakaki St., Chania
Return: May 3rd at approx. 20:30
May 4 FREE Seminar: Nutrition & Hormones
A 2-hour free seminar focused on nutrition, hormonal balance and wellbeing.
Location: Nafsithea Bar
May 10 Makers Market
Local creators, handmade jewelry, art and design market.
Location: The Counter, Akti Papanikoli 15B, Nea Chora
May 10
Medusa Tattoo presents: Bad Dog!
Fundraiser party for Souda Shelter Project. Location: Sifaka 40
May 13 Artists Meetup
Creative networking meetup for artists, creatives and culture lovers.
Time: 10:00-12:00
Location: Cultural Center, Andrea Papandreou 70
May 16-17 Wineries “Open Doors” 2026
Visit participating wineries across Crete, enjoy tastings, tours, vineyard experiences and meet local producers. A perfect weekend for wine lovers.
May 16-17 Two-Day Crossing
of Samaria Gorge
Annual crossing of the famous gorge with overnight camping and celebration at the church dedicated to Saint Maria of Egypt.
Departure: 14:00 from Chania
Return: May 17th approx. 20:30
May 29 PERIODS WITHOUT TABOO
An open discussion / awareness event focused on menstruation, women’s health and breaking stigma around periods.
Time: 18:00–21:00
Location: Cultural Centre
June 5 Artists Meetup
Creative networking meetup for artists, creatives and culture lovers.
Time: 18:00–20:00
Location: Cultural Center
June 8 FREE Workshop: Anger Awareness & Management
A 2-hour interactive workshop exploring anger, emotional regulation and healthy expression.
Location: Cultural Center
June 13-15 Chania Street Food Festival
A vibrant multi-day festival featuring street food vendors, local flavors, live music and cultural events.
Location: Chania Stadium (Trikoupi Charilaou 3)
June 22-28 5th Chania Book Festival
One of Greece’s leading literary festivals, featuring authors, publishers, talks, discussions, presentations and cultural events from Greece and abroad.
2026 central theme: Worlds in Conflict.
100+ events, 150+ speakers, 42+ publishers and participants from 12+ countries.
Location: Mikis Theodorakis Theatre & Grand Arsenal, Venetian Harbour, Chania.
Exhibitions
Until May 29 Art Exhibition: Alekos Fassianos & Karolos Kampelopoulos – A Meeting in Paris
An exhibition presenting the artistic dialogue between two important creators connected through Paris.
Location: Museum Monastery of Karolos
Feel free to send us your scheduled events and cultural or simply entertainment proposals -one member of our team will contact you:
HaniaInternational2026@gmail.com