AGENDA A busy month for the busy at heart

May 2-3 South Coast Hiking Adventure: Chora Sfakion – Glika Nera – Marmara – Agia Roumeli

One of the most beautiful and easy hiking routes on Crete’s south coast, following the European coastal path E4. Overnight stay in the open air at Marmara Beach.

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

Departure: 14:00 from 90 Tzanakaki St., Chania

Return: May 3rd at approx. 20:30

May 4 FREE Seminar: Nutrition & Hormones

A 2-hour free seminar focused on nutrition, hormonal balance and wellbeing.

Location: Nafsithea Bar

May 10 Makers Market

Local creators, handmade jewelry, art and design market.

Location: The Counter, Akti Papanikoli 15B, Nea Chora

May 10

Medusa Tattoo presents: Bad Dog!

Fundraiser party for Souda Shelter Project. Location: Sifaka 40

May 13 Artists Meetup

Creative networking meetup for artists, creatives and culture lovers.

Time: 10:00-12:00

Location: Cultural Center, Andrea Papandreou 70

May 16-17 Wineries “Open Doors” 2026

Visit participating wineries across Crete, enjoy tastings, tours, vineyard experiences and meet local producers. A perfect weekend for wine lovers.

May 16-17 Two-Day Crossing

of Samaria Gorge

Annual crossing of the famous gorge with overnight camping and celebration at the church dedicated to Saint Maria of Egypt.

Departure: 14:00 from Chania

Return: May 17th approx. 20:30

May 29 PERIODS WITHOUT TABOO

An open discussion / awareness event focused on menstruation, women’s health and breaking stigma around periods.

Time: 18:00–21:00

Location: Cultural Centre

June 5 Artists Meetup

Creative networking meetup for artists, creatives and culture lovers.

Time: 18:00–20:00

Location: Cultural Center

June 8 FREE Workshop: Anger Awareness & Management

A 2-hour interactive workshop exploring anger, emotional regulation and healthy expression.

Location: Cultural Center

June 13-15 Chania Street Food Festival

A vibrant multi-day festival featuring street food vendors, local flavors, live music and cultural events.

Location: Chania Stadium (Trikoupi Charilaou 3)

June 22-28 5th Chania Book Festival

One of Greece’s leading literary festivals, featuring authors, publishers, talks, discussions, presentations and cultural events from Greece and abroad.

2026 central theme: Worlds in Conflict.

100+ events, 150+ speakers, 42+ publishers and participants from 12+ countries.

Location: Mikis Theodorakis Theatre & Grand Arsenal, Venetian Harbour, Chania.

Exhibitions

Until May 29 Art Exhibition: Alekos Fassianos & Karolos Kampelopoulos – A Meeting in Paris

An exhibition presenting the artistic dialogue between two important creators connected through Paris.

Location: Museum Monastery of Karolos

Feel free to send us your scheduled events and cultural or simply entertainment proposals -one member of our team will contact you:

HaniaInternational2026@gmail.com