A dive into History: Our New Home Has an Ultra-Rich History!

By Nina Henein

Crete is a beautiful island with everything it has to offer, from the sea to the mountains and all that lies in between — and even beneath the surface.

In a series of articles, we aim to explore the history of Crete, providing insight and background into what has shaped this island and its people over thousands of years. In this issue, we begin with a simple timeline of Cretan history, to be followed by more in-depth explorations of each era in this rich and fascinating story.

The history of Crete spans over 9,000 years and is defined by its position as a crossroads between Europe, Asia, and Africa. It is best known as the birthplace of Europe’s first advanced civilization, the Minoans, and has since been influenced and ruled by various powers, including the Romans, Byzantines, Venetians, and Ottomans, before uniting with Greece in 1913.

Prehistoric and Minoan

Crete (c. 7000–1100 BC)

c. 7000–6500 BC: The first Neolithic settlers arrive on the island, with established habitation at Knossos.

c. 3000–2600 BC: Beginning of the Bronze Age; development of agriculture and, later, the Minoan civilization.

2600–2000 BC (Prepalatial Period): Growth in pottery, stone and seal carving, and jewelry.

First signs of international trade.

2000–1700 BC (Old Palace Period): Construction of the first monumental palaces at Knossos, Phaistos, and Malia. Introduction of Cretan Hieroglyphic script and Linear A.

c. 1700 BC: A massive earthquake destroys the first palaces, followed by swift rebuilding.

1700–1450 BC (New Palace Period / Zenith): Peak of Minoan civilization. Knossos becomes the dominant political and economic center.

c. 1627 BC: The eruption of the Thera (Santorini) volcano likely causes significant damage via tsunamis, although Minoan civilization continues.

c. 1450 BC: Widespread destruction of palaces (except Knossos), possibly due to Mycenaean invasion from mainland Greece.

1450–1100 BC (Postpalatial / Mycenaean Period): Mycenaean influence dominates; Linear B (an early form of Greek) replaces Linear A.

Classical, Hellenistic, and Roman Periods (1100 BC–395 AD)

c. 1100 BC: The Dorians, a tribe from mainland Greece, conquer Crete, bringing new customs and ironworking.

67 BC: Rome conquers Crete after a war against local pirates, making Gortyn the capital of the province of Crete and Cyrenaica.

c. 60 AD: Apostle Paul and his disciple Titus bring Christianity to the island.

365 AD: A massive earthquake devastates Gortyn and other cities.

Byzantine and Arab Rule (395–1204 AD)

395 AD: Following the division of the Roman

Empire, Crete becomes a province of the Byzantine (Eastern) Empire.

824–961 AD: Arab conquest of Crete; the city

of Rabdh el-Khandak (modern Heraklion) is founded.

961 AD: Byzantine Emperor Nikephoros Phokas reconquers the island, restoring Byzantine rule.

Venetian Rule (1204–1669 AD)

1204–1212 AD: Following the Fourth Crusade, the Crusaders sell Crete to the Republic of Venice.

1204–1669: The Venetian era sees major

fortifications in cities such as Hania, Rethymno, and Heraklion, along with a flourishing of art (the “Cretan School,” including El Greco) and literature.

1645–1669: The Ottoman–Venetian War; the

Ottomans capture Hania (1645) and Rethymno (1646).

1669: The capital, Candia (Heraklion), falls after

a 21-year siege, marking the end of Venetian rule.

Ottoman Rule and Struggle for Independence (1669–1898 AD)

1669–1898: Ottoman rule, marked by frequent uprisings and harsh suppression.

1821–1830: The Greek War of Independence; Crete revolts but remains under Ottoman/Egyptian control despite heavy losses.

1866–1869: The Great Cretan Rebellion,

culminating in the Arkadi Monastery tragedy, draws international attention to the “Cretan Question.”

1897–1898: Final revolt and intervention by the Great Powers (Britain, France, Russia).

1898: Crete becomes an autonomous “Cretan State” under Ottoman suzerainty, with Prince George of Greece as High Commissioner.

Union with Greece and the Modern Era (1913–Present)

1913: Following the Balkan Wars and a 1905

revolt led by Eleftherios Venizelos, Crete is officially united with the Kingdom of Greece.

1923: Population exchange following the Asia Minor Catastrophe; Muslims leave Crete, and Greek refugees from Turkey arrive.

1941–1945: During World War II, the Battle

of Crete (May 1941) sees massive German paratrooper landings. Resistance continues throughout the occupation.

1945–Present: Post-war reconstruction and the growth of tourism as a major industry. Agriculture remains a fundamental pillar of the Cretan economy, especially in rural areas.