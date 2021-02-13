menu
Κυριακή, 14 Φεβρουαρίου, 2021
2 νέα κρούσματα στα Χανιά, 45 στην Κρήτη συνολικά

2 νέα κρούσματα στα Χανιά, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ο ΕΟΔΥ.

Επίσης ανακοινώθηκαν 23 κρούσματα στο Ηράκλειο, 3 στο Λασίθι και 17 στο Ρέθυμνο.

Δείτε την γεωγραφική κατανομή:

Τοπικά

ΛΑ.ΣΥ. Καντάνου-Σελίνου: Αδυναμία εμβολιασμού στο Κ.Υ. Καντάνου

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Για αδυναμία εμβολιασμού στο Κ.Υ. Καντάνου κάνει λόγο σε ανακοίνωση της η ΛΑ.ΣΥ. Καντάνου-Σελίνου. Αναλυτικότερα, όπως αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση:"  Ενώ θα περίμενε κανείς έστω στις...
Τοπικά

Συνάντηση Πολάκη με Πρόεδρο Παραγωγών Λαϊκών Αγορών

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Συνάντηση με τον Πρόεδρο των Παραγωγών Λαϊκών Αγορών Χανίων κ. Καψωμενάκη Κωνσταντίνο είχε ο πρ. Αναπληρωτής Υπουργός Υγείας και Βουλευτής Χανίων του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-Προοδευτική Συμμαχία,...
Τοπικά

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις από κόμβο Ταυρωνίτη μέχρι κόμβο Κολυμπαρίου

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Ανακοινώνεται, με απόφαση της Διεύθυνσης Αστυνομίας Χανίων, η έναρξη κυκλοφοριακών ρυθμίσεων με στένωση λωρίδων κυκλοφορίας σε τμήμα του Βόρειου Οδικού Άξονα Κρήτης (Β.Ο.Α.Κ.), από...
Τοπικά

Κρίσεις ΕΛ.ΑΣ.: Πού τοποθετήθηκαν οι Κρητικοί Αντιστράτηγοι

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Υπό την Προεδρία του Αρχηγού της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας Αντιστρατήγου Μιχαήλ Καραμαλάκη και τη συμμετοχή (2) Αντιστρατήγων του Στρατού Ξηράς, συνεδρίασε το Συμβούλιο Κρίσης Αντιστρατήγων...
Τοπικά

ΕΛ.ΑΣ: Προσοχή στις μετακινήσεις λόγω έντονων καιρικών φαινομένων

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Με αφορμή τα έντονα καιρικά φαινόμενα που αναμένεται να εκδηλωθούν τις προσεχείς ημέρες σε διαφορές περιοχές, η Γενική Περιφερειακή Αστυνομική Διεύθυνση Κρήτης, συστήνει στους...
Τοπικά

Βρέθηκε νεκρός μέσα στο σπίτι του

ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ -
Ένα πολύ δυσάρεστο περιστατικό αποκαλύφθηκε νωρίς το μεσημέρι του Σαββάτου στο Ηράκλειο όταν ένας άντρας εντοπίστηκε νεκρός μέσα στο σπίτι του. Το τραγικό περιστατικό έλαβε...
type museum