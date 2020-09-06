Μουσείο Τυπογραφείας
Συνεδριάζει σήμερα η ΚΕ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Συνεδριάζει σήμερα, Κυριακή 6 Σεπτεμβρίου, η Κεντρική Επιτροπή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στο ξενοδοχείο Divani Caravel.

Οι εργασίες θα ξεκινήσουν στις 10.30 π.μ. με ομιλία του προέδρου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Αλέξη Τσίπρα.

