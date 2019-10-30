Συμβούλιο Ενταξης Μεταναστών από το Δήμο Χανίων

Ο Δήμος Χανίων, όπως ανακοίνωσε, προκειμένου να συγκροτήσει Συμβούλιο Ένταξης Μεταναστών (άρθρο 79 Ν.4555/18) καλεί όσους επιθυμούν να εκλεγούν μέλη του ανωτέρω συμβουλίου, να υποβάλλουν την υποψηφιότητα τους στο γραφείο Δημοτικού Συμβουλίου του Δήμου Χανίων (Δ/νση: Κυδωνίας 29, ΤΚ 73135), το αργότερο μέχρι τις 10 Νοεμβρίου 2019.

ΤΟ ΙΜΜΙGRANTS COMMUNITY

(Immigrants holding legal permits and residents of the Municipality of Chania)

In order to compose the Immigrants Integration Council within the Municipality of Chania (article 79 N.4555/18), we call everyone interested to be elected as a member of this Council, to submit their nomination to the Administration Office of the Municipality of Chania City Council (Kydonias 29, P.C. 73135), the latest until 10th November 2019.

DREJTUAR KOMUNITETIT TE EMIGRANTEVE

(Emigrantet te cilet kane leje qendrimi dhe jane banore te perhershem te Bashkise Hania)

Bashkia Hania, me qellim krijimin e Keshillit Perfshires per Emigrantet (neni 79 N.4555/18), fton te gjithe ata qe deshirojne te zgjidhen anetare te ketij Keshilli te vendosin kandidaturen e tyre ne zyren e Keshillit Bashkiak te Bashkise Hania. (Adresa: Kidhonias 29, TK 73135), afati i fundit deri ne 10 Nentor 2019.