Μουσείο Τυπογραφείας
Τοπικα

Πορεία στο κέντρο των Χανίων

Πορεία σε δρόμους της πόλης ως αλληλεγγύη στον εξεγερμένο λαό της Αμερικής πραγματοποιείται αυτή την ώρα στα Χανιά.

Προηγήθηκε συγκέντρωση στην πλατεία Αγοράς.

διαβαστε επισης

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Συμπληρώστε την παρακάτω φόρμα με τα στοιχεία και το μήνυμά σας:
Όλα τα πεδία είναι υποχρεωτικα.

Σχόλια με υβριστικό, απειλητικό, ρατσιστικό ή άλλο περιεχόμενο που η συντακτική ομάδα κρίνει πως δεν προσφέρουν στο γόνιμο διάλογο, δεν θα δημοσιεύονται. Παρακαλούμε να αποφεύγετε τα greeklish.

Δημοσιογραφικό τμήμα

Τμήμα διαχείρισης

media

Copyright © 2014-2020 | “Χανιώτικα Νέα” is a registered trademark. All rights reserved | Πολιτική Προστασίας Προσωπικών Δεδομένων
Σχεδιασμός: kalaitzoglou.gr | Development: Ομάδα Ανάπτυξης